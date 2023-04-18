The incoming administration in Nigeria will inherit a Country with a mountain of debt with most projects and infrastructure development now under threat with creditors no0w turning their backs on Nigeria.

This assessment of the current State of affairs in Nigeria was made by Senator Shehu Sani while speaking exclusively to TVC News This Morning programme with Yori Folarin on Tuesday Morning.

Senator Sani said the issue is so challenging that the Statement credited to the former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Sanusi the II on his not envying the next President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is grounded in reality.

He said the incoming President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be having a tea party but will face a lot of challenges that will need creativity to tackle effectively.

He added that the first task must be fixing the nations’ highly challenged Economy which will in turn help in generating the needed funds to execute the very lofty programmes that is slated to push national development to the next level and in the right direction.

Advertisement

He said the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to address the issue of the over bloated Departments and agencies who are also duplicating duties is a major challenge that the Tinubu presidency must contend with.

He said this will entail the laying off of thousands of people from the Public Service, a move he added will come at a cost.

He listed subsidy removal as another challenge that the incoming administration will face with Labour Unions and Civil Societies Organisations expected to challenge it vigorously, including Nigerians who will face an uphill task to survive the astronomical cost of living that it will bring.

He said the issue of security with the twin monsters of Terrorism and Banditry defying all measures aimed at bringing them under control urging the incoming administration to be decisive in all steps especially reforms.

Advertisement

He said there should be clearly defined term limits on the duration of such reforms.

He disclosed that the earlier the better for the government for the implementation of the reforms so that the dividends can come for the people as fast as it can.