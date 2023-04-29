A vehicle containing gas cylinders has exploded at Ode-Omu along Osogbo- Gbongan road, in Ayedaade Local Government of Osun State leading to fire outbreak.

Confirming the incident, Osun State FRSC Sector Route Commander, Agnes Ogungbemi said some other vehicles were also affected during the unfortunate incident.

According to her, a number of passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

She said that those sustained injuries have been taken to a private Medical center in Ode-omu, for prompt medical attention.