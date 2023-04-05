The Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse (LMDC) says, through it’s amicable settlement of disputes,

it was responsible for the release of more than Thirty-Eight point five Billion naira into the economy within 5 years, which would otherwise have been unavailable to the commercial sector for investment.



This was revealed at the opening of the agency’s new head office on Lagos Island.

Created in 2002 , The Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse prides itself as the first Court connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Africa.

Over the years it has resolved disputes for individuals and corporations recording successes in the decongestion of cases in the dockets of various courts, for better access to justice.

In oct 2020 the LMDC’s head office was among structures within the High Court Igbosere division destroyed by hoodlums, temporarily grounding it’s operations.

After adopting other avenues to carry on, it has now opened a temporary facility to serve as its new head office, another step in it’s rebuilding target.

Although our previous office had over 14 mediation rooms, 1 large arbitration conference room, 15 offices, a training hall with a capacity for over 120 people, tea room and a conducive environment for Staff; the LMDC is rebuilding again by opening this temporary office with 3 mediation rooms, 5 offices, and 1 conference room. We trust that with the support of the Lagos State Government and partner organisations, the LMDC will acquire a befitting structure for the first and foremost court connected Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre. – Justice Jumoke Pedro, chairman governing council, LMDC.

The event also unveils LMDCs partners who have provided other critical areas of support

The chief judge also thanked governor Babajide sanwoolu for the increased salaries of civil servants

The state’s judiciary also seeks to humbly implore the Honourable Chief Judge to plead with the Lagos State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) in order to expand its reach to residents.

