Kenyan athletes finished first, second, and third in the men’s elite race of the maiden edition of the Abuja International Marathon held on Saturday in Abuja.

In the keenly contested race Emmanuel Naibet won the elite race leading four other Kenyans in emerging among the top three finishers in the male category.

Naibet crossed the finish line after two hours, thirteen minutes, and forty-five seconds to win the 42.195-kilometer race contested by international runners.

In the exceedingly tight race, his fellow countryman Bernard Sang finished second, four seconds later.

Another Kenyan Ezekiel Koech Keprop was close on his heels, arriving two seconds late to finish third.

In the women’s race, it was Ruth Janet of Bahrain that emerged as champion after she outran Mercy Kwambi of Kenya to second position while Dida Nagasaki of Ethiopia came third.

Ruth Jebet ran 2hrs 36.08secs to finish in first position, Kwambi ran 2hrs: 38.17 to finish second while Nagazaki ran 2hrs: 40.16secs to emerge as the third best women’s runner.

All the roads that led to the starting point, City Gate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were cordoned off for the first-ever Abuja International Marathon.

Over 10,000 athletes participated in the historic race, which is the first of its kind in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The International Marathon featured three different races, starting with the full marathon (42km), the School Marathon for students (5km) and the family race (10km).

The full Marathon which is the 42 kilometers race event started at the City gate, the student/children 5km race started at 6:15am from Zone 4 bridge/Sani Abacha bridge while the 10km Family fun race started at Wuye bridge with all the races terminating at Eagles Square.

Speaking with Sports Journalists after the race, the FCT Minister, Mallam Musa Bello, who was represented by Dr. Hadiza Moh’d Kabul, who is the Mandate Secretary, FCT, Social Development and Chairman, LOC for the race expressed satisfaction with the event, especially the turn out.

About 32 foreign athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Bahrain with over 100 Nigerian elite athletes took part in the race which begins at 6.00 a.m., Nigerian time.

With a mouth-watering offer of $55,000 for the top finishers in the men’s and women’s categories, $40,000 for the second positions and $30,000 for the best runners in both categories.