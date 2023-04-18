At least eight persons have been feared kidnapped by gunmen who invaded Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, accordng to the community’s Chairman, Igoche Anthony, occurred on Sunday evening along Atamka-Ugbugbu road.

Igoche Anthony identified some of the victims as Onyechi Onuh, John Ameh and Agnes Ikwuta.

He said they were ambushed by the assailants while returning from a local market in Ahor-Ogbo.

The State Police Command, however, has confirmed that the incident was reported at Orokam police Division.

Catherine Anene says Investigation reveals that some hoodlums grouped themselves to kidnap people who were on their way to the farm.

She confirms that the Police teams in collaboration with vigilant groups in the community have been mobilised to the forest for rescue.

EIGHT ABDUCTED FEMALE STUDENTS ESCAPE FROM CAPTIVITY IN KADUNA

Eight abducted female students of Government Secondary School, Awon, Kachia Local government area of Kaduna state have escaped from their abductors.

Recall that armed gunmen on the Third of April 2023 kidnapped the girls together with other villagers.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the students escaped from a thick forest around the Kaduna – Niger interstate boundaries, and walked for days before arriving at a location where they were received.

He however did not disclose the name of the place citing security reasons.

According to the commissioner, the students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention.

Governor El-Rufai has expressed his delight over the development and has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.

ENUGU POLICE OPERATIVES BUST CHILD STEALING AND TRAFFICKING SYNDICATE, ARREST TWO FEMALE SUSPECTS, RESCUE TWO CHILDREN

Police Operatives serving in SWAT of Enugu State Command, acting on credible information, busted a child stealing and trafficking syndicate and arrested two (2) female suspects, one Miracle Orji 24 aged and Blessing Ani aged 34. Their arrest led to the rescue of two children: Ogechi Eneh (female) aged 4 and Destiny Okechukwu (male) aged 1.

2. Preliminary investigation reveals that on 24/03/2023, Miracle Orji stole and was escaping with Ogechi Eneh, before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area. Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.

3. On her part, Blessing Ani confessed to have been involved in the act of child trafficking since 2017 and guided the Operatives to Abuja, where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued.

3. Meanwhile, frantic investigative efforts are on course to arrest other members of the syndicate, while the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigation into the case is concluded.