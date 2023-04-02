Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.’

LEICESTER CITY SACK BRENDAN RODGERS

Brendan Rodgers has left his role as Leicester City manager by mutual agreement with the club, which is battling to survive relegation from the Premier League, the team announced Sunday.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss who first arrived in Leicester in February 2019, Rodgers led the club to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League and won the FA Cup in 2021. But Leicester have lost five of their past six Premier League games and face a battle to stay in the division.

A stoppage-time defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday that dropped Leicester into the relegation zone saw things come to a head with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who said the decision was based on the club’s results.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves — we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch,” Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together — fans, players and staff — and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

With 25 points, Leicester are currently one point behind Everton and Leeds in the Premier League table.

Assistant manager Chris Davies has also left the club, and coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of training.