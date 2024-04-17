A Former U.S. Senator and two-term Florida Governor Bob Graham, who rose to national prominence as head of the Senate Intelligence Committee following the 2001 terrorist attacks and an early skeptic of the Iraq war, has died.

He was aged 87 years.

News of his death was announced by his family family via a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a visionary leader, dedicated public servant, and even more importantly, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” the family said.

Graham was among the earliest opponents of the Iraq war, saying it diverted America’s focus on the battle against terrorism centered in Afghanistan.

He was also critical of former President George W. Bush for failing to have an occupation plan in Iraq after the U.S. military threw out Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Graham’s political career spanned five decades, beginning with his election to the Florida House of Representatives in 1966.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi praised Graham as “a patriotic American” and congratulated him for his “distinguished public service.” She praised his efforts on the 9/11 investigation and said he “bravely opposed entry into the war in Iraq.”

Daniel Robert Graham was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Coral Gables.