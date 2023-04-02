The war of words developing between Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje and Governor Elect, Abba Kabir Yussuf, has been described as needless with the Governor Elect advised to wait for his time before starting to act as a governor.

This was the view expressed by the panel on Journalists Hangout on Sunday while reacting to the directive he issued to banking and Financial Institutions to always keep him informed of any activity of the current government in the State.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, who led the discussion said it is unhealthy that actors are jumping into the scene before their time urging them to be cautious and wait for their time before acting as the constitution protects the tenure of office holders.

He said what the Rivers State Governor is doing should be encouraged for office holders to continue to work for the improvement of the lives of the people till his last day in office.

