President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin.

Extolling the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit, the President said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare to win.

President Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prayed that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

The President believes that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

I celebrate @anthonyjoshua’s victory over a formidable opponent. He has demonstrated that through hard work, dedication, discipline, persistence and humility, those who dare do win. I pray that this will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history. pic.twitter.com/qL9pALAuhy — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 2, 2023

He wished Joshua a bright future and a fulfilling career.