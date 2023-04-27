President of Brazil Football Federation Eduardo Rodrigues is optimistic that current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will become the next Selecao coach.

The Football Federation are looking for a new head coach after Tite left the post following the team’s quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A number of coaches have been linked to the Brazil job, including Roma’s Jose Mourinho, but Ancelotti has emerged as the clear favourite, something that has been made clear by Rodrigues on a number of occasions.

Rodrigues and the Brazilian Football Federation are confident that Ancelotti will take on the job, even if he has stated that he won’t leave Real Madrid until his contract expires in 2024.

Speaking to local press, Rodrigues said:

“The situation is advancing. We are trying to have a clearer position before May 25, the date set for the next national team call-ups.”

The deadline could be complicated for Ancelotti, however, as his Real Madrid will still have to play two La Liga games as well as possibly the Champions League final.