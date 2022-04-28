Ondo: Angry constituents chase Lawmaker out of community over poor performance

Angry constituents in Owo, Owo Local Government Region, Ondo state, on Monday, chased out Honourable Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, over alleged poor performance.

Ogunmolasuyi, the Majority Leader of the State Assembly representing Owo Constituency 1, was reported to have just escaped being lynched by the enraged youths who hurled stones and sticks at the lawmaker and his entourage.

In a viral video, the youths were heard pouring invectives while in pursuit of the lawmaker and his entourage and it took the intervention of the armed policeman attached to him to move him out of the community unhurt.

But the lawmaker, said he was not chased out but attacked by some sponsored thugs mobilised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sjPsFM200h8

He explained that he has performed creditably well in the last three years, saying he facilitated some developmental projects to the community and did not deserved to be humiliated by the people of the community.

According to him, “nobody can chase me away. It can never happen. We held a meeting at Iloro Ward and after I left I was told there was an attack by the PDP people.

“I was not there for general campaign, I was there to meet with my party people. It was after I left Those people in the video are thugs. I have left and was told there was video circulating.

“Those guys are thugs. Those guys are not the people that will reject anybody. They were all PDP people. PDP has failed and they are looking for a way to make themselves popular through me”.