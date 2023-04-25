The return of President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a 35 day absence from the Country to rest from the gruelling Presidential Election campaign has been described as a welcome development that will help in galvanising the ruling party and the move towards the Swearing in of the newly Elected President.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainages and former Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe disclosed this while speaking on TVC News This Morning programme with Yori Folarin on Tuesday Morning.

He described the successful completion of the Presidential campaign by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the height of his many years quest to become President of Nigeria.

He added that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President Elect is the work and will of God positing that no man except God himself can stop him from being sworn in as President.

According to him, after the Presidential Election results were announced and with his Certificate of Return secured, the President Elect told them that he has been on the quest to become President of Nigeria for about 3 decades.

He described himself as a witness to the history of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerging as President.

He added that he is sure that it will not take him 6 months to put his cabinet together.

For his part, Ayodele Adewale, State organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a man with a plan not a man with expectation.

He described the outlook of the Presidential position in Nigeria as difficult but one with a very good opportunity for development.

He said a lot of people are looking at the issues Nigeria currently face as insurmountable but added that in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria has a leader who will turn the threats and challenges into opportunities for development.