Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago III over the death of his wife, Hajiya Lare Adama Umar Bago.

Governor Sani Bello who was at the Emir’s Palace in Lapai, encouraged the Emir to remain steadfast in God knowing that the deceased lived a good life.

Former Governor of the State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu who was also on condolence visit spoke to Journalists after the visit he said although death is inevitable condolence visit of such help in reducing the pains of separation.