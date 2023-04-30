A total number of 135 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the Nigerian army in the Bama Local Government area, following a weeklong sustained offensive by Operation Hadin Kai in Sambisa Forest.

The terrorists laid down their arms fews days after the troops 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai and 199 Special Forces Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who stormed 12 hideouts of the terrorists and killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the former terrorists were handed over to the authorities for proper profiling.