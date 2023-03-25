US President Joe Biden says China has not yet sent weapons to Russia to replenish stockpiles exhausted due to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

His suggestions that China will supply arms to Russia seem “exaggerated”.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also dismissed deepening ties between China and Russia as a “marriage of convenience”.

During a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow this week, Russia and Beijing for their part hailed “the special nature” of their relations.

But while China’s leader pledged a trade lifeline and some moral support, more conspicuous was that he did not commit to providing arms for Russia’s depleted forces in Ukraine, a move that would have invited Western sanctions on China.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the conflict in Ukraine has created a “dire” human rights situation.

The agency has catalogued thousands of cases of civilian casualties along with cases of torture, rape and arbitrary detention in the Ukraine conflict over six months — that’s between the month of August 2022 to January 2023.

Russian forces are depleted in Bakhmut and a Ukrainian counteroffensive could soon be launched, one of Kyiv’s top generals has said, raising the prospect of an unlikely turnaround in the besieged city.

Meanwhile, the dismantling of buildings destroyed by the Russians continues in the Kyiv region. Part of the work is financed by Japan within the framework of the UN Development Program for the rapid recovery of Ukraine.

During the occupation and active hostilities, the aggressors destroyed approximately 1.5 thousand houses in Irpin… Because they cannot be restored, they must be demolished.