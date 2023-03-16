The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking the Kwara state chapter of the Labour party.

The latest is that local government chairmen of the party have announced the dissolution of the state executive council of the party led by its chairman, Kehinde Rotimi.

The state chairman of the party, Kehinde Rotimi had announced the suspension of the party’s governorship candidate, Basambo Abubakar following his adoption of the PDP governorship candidate, Yaman Abdullahi.

In reaction to this, the local government party chairmen of the party described the suspension of the party’s governorship candidate for Saturday’s election, Basambo Abubakar as null and void, asking members of the general public to disregard the purported suspension.

The local government chairmen of the party said that the party’s constitution does not give either the state party chairman and/or secretary any authority to unilaterally expel members.

In the speech read by the Ilorin East local government chairman of the party, Mr Wahab Issa, the local government chairmen said that they will no longer

recognize members of the state executive council of the party.

According to them, the Kwara state exco of Labour Party stands dissolved particularly for outright contempt and insubordination against the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Basambo Abubakar.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded, and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – NSCDC RELEASES 1,200 PERSONNEL FOR ELECTION DUTY

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state Command, says over one thousand two hundred of it’s personnel will be joining sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Sokoto state.

Addressing Newsmen at a press conference, the NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto, Bala Alkali Argungu noted that the command has trained and sensitized it’s personnel on the need to be professional and remain apolitical throughout the period of their electioneering duties.

The Commandant admitted that the Presidential and National Assembly elections was marred by some irregularities, but the security agencies in the state have re-strategized and are better prepared to ensure the success of the Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections.