A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja on Wednesday, remanded a man, Ismaila Adamu, for allegedly ejaculating on a five-year-old girl (name withheld).

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The charge was read to the defendant in English and was interpreted to him in Hausa Language.

Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered the remand of the defendant pending hearing of his bail application.

The judge held that the defendant should be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until May 9 for hearing of the bail application.

Lagos State counsel, Abimbola Abolade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 25, 2021, on Atan Road, Surulere, Lagos.

She submitted that the defendant deceived the minor by taking off her clothes and pant to ejaculate on her body.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 135 and 263 (1)(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015