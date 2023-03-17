The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, reiterates that there will be a better and improved security arrangement for the Saturday 18th March, 2023 Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly to be held in the respective states of the Federation with the exception of the Federal Capital Territory as Deputy Inspectors-General of Police have been deployed to the six Geo-Political Zones to oversee the election security management ahead of the 18th March elections.

The DIGs who represent each of the country’s Geo-Political zones at the Force Management level have been deployed to superintend over the security emplacements in their respective zones so as to ensure that security is watertight and electorates enjoy an atmosphere devoid of harassment, intimidation and threats.

They include DIG Moses Jitoboh, (South-South 08064950806); DIG John Amadi, (South-East 07038342417); DIG Ali Janga, (North-East 08030747724); DIG Hafiz Inuwa, (North-West 08181255950); and DIG Adeleke Adeyinka, (North Central 08033440189/08032875937) who doubles as the DIG Operations supervising the elections from the Force Headquarters.

The IGP has charged the DIGs, who are being assisted by Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) at the States and Senatorial Districts and other Senior Officers at Local Government Areas, to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches towards delivering a more secured and credible electoral process in their respective zones.

Additionally, the Inspector-General of Police urges all citizens to exercise their right to vote without resorting to violence or intimidation while obeying the law and respecting the rights of others. The IGP also calls on political parties to ensure that their activities are conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner.

INEC meets Political parties, distributes sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi state is putting finishing touches to their arrangements to ensure a hitch-free election this is coming as the Commission distributes materials and also met with political parties in the state.

With over 1.5million registered voters waiting to cast their ballot come Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state says they are gearing up for a better outing than the presidential and National Assembly election

The Central Bank of Nigeria is experiencing high activities with Electoral officers waiting patiently for their turn.

From there to INEC office.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner is meeting with political parties candidates in the state.

Its a follow-up meeting to a peace accord signed earlier.

For the Police, politicians should play fair and not endanger the lives of their supporters

The political parties also had their concerns.

Saturday elections and its outcome would show if this meeting had any positive impact on the political parties.

15 Thousand Joint Security Operatives Deployed in Oyo State

About fifteen thousand joint security personnel have been deployed across the 33 local governments of Oyo state ahead of the Governorship and state House of Assembly election this Saturday.

Oyo state commissioner Police Adebowale Williams made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting held by security heads in Ibadan.

With few hours to the Governorship and states House of Assembly election, the need to ensure a safe and conducive environment for electorate in the interest of public order and safety has become necessary.

In Oyo state, security agencies say they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the sustenance of democratic values with zero-tolerance to political interference come March 18.

Following this development, heads of security agencies and paramilitary organizations in Oyo state held a closed door meeting where strategies on how to protect the lives and property of citizens during the exercise were discussed.

CP Adebowale Williams who addressed newsmen shortly after the meeting assured residents of the state of safe and secure environment through joint visibility patrol and intelligence surveillance.

The police boss advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children against been used as object of disruption.

Now that the security agencies have assured residents of Oyo state of a violence free election, it is expected that the exercise will go down in history to be the freest devoid of violence of any form.

2023 governorship elections; CSOS urge Nigerian youths to sue for peace and not take laws into their hands

Nigerians youths are encouraged to come out and vote their candidates for governorship elections across the country.

CSOS want INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections

The group appeal to youths not to take laws into their hands but sue for peace.

Civil Society Organizations have called on Nigerian youth to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the upcoming governorship elections on the 18th of March 2023.

The groups at a press briefing in Abuja, urged INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections .

In less than 24 hours,Nigerians will proceed to the polls again, this time to elect governors in twenty eight out of thirty six states .

Meanwhile, the result of the Presidential election is still being contested by some political parties and their candidates .

It is a matter of concern to these civil society organizations who fear violence might erupt in the governorship elections if the process is not seen as credible .

It is why they have come together , to appeal to INEC the electoral umpire , security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections, by addressing challenges faced with the BVAS during the last elections.

At this conference , leaders of these civil society organizations all agree that Nigerians should be United to ensure smoothing running of the governorship elections , if they want to see the change they seek.

The group appeals to youths not to take laws into their hands but to ensure rule of law take precedence.