A human rights and good governance group has called for the prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc over alleged exploitation of Nigerians working in the company.

It commends the Federal Ministry of Interior for going all out to institute a probe which led to his visa being revoked

On the 3rd of March, the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Interior, announced the revocation of the work permit, Visa and residential permit of the CEO, Seplat Energy Plc.

The action was the climax of an investigation into allegations of racism, favouritism of foreign workers and discrimination against Nigerian employees working in the organisation.

The Ministry found all the allegations levelled against the CEO by his workers to be true.

Make A Difference Initiative has been at the forefront of standing up against abuse of Nigerians by expatriates in the country.

It is happy with the steps taken so far by the Ministry of Interior, but wants it to go further.

The group also demands the resignation of the entire members of the organisation’s Board of Directors for passing a vote of confidence on the CEO, just before the Ministry’s sledge hammer

But in a swift reaction, Seplat Energy, through the Board Chairman, Basil Omiyi, refuted the allegations against its CEO as presented to the Ministry and the public.

It insists the allegations were a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the company.

In a telephone interview, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Chioma Nwachukwu, reiterated the position of the organisation as indicated in its earlier position on the subject matter.

The human rights and good governance group says it awaits the action of the ministry of interior to its demands but warns it will not hesitate to take the legal route to compel an action that will achieve justice for Nigerian workers who have been discriminated against.