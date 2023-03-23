Youths in Sapele host community of Delta State have given an oil company, SEPLAT Energy Limited Operating a week ultimatum to remove its chairman board of directors Basil Omiyi and members of the board for alleged racism, bullying and intimidation of staff and refusal to sack its embattled Managing Director, Roger Brown.

The youths who matched with placards to the company premises in a peaceful protest accused the board chairman Mr Omiyi for conspiring with other board members to frustrate the removal of Roger Browns who they say the court has restrained from acting as chief executive officer.

They also demanded for employment of indigence and the return of the technical department of the company from Aberdeen Scotland to Nigeria.