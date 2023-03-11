Governor Aminu Masari has flagged off the disbursement of Grants to 188 secondary schools under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment.

The segment of the flag also included the disbursement of conditional cash transfers to 37 758 beneficiaries across the state

The symbolic presentation of checks to schools and ATM cards to some families at government day secondary school Abukur is to kick-start a Statewide exercise.

Already schools across the state have benefited from the series ofschool Improvement Grants and conditional cash assistance to many

girls courtesy of the AGILE program.

Kaduna state is determined to revive its past glory in education and bridge the gap between the male and female students in the state to brighten the future of the girl child.

Governor Aminu Bella Masari reviewed the journey so far and what the incoming Administration needs to do to consolidate on the gains being reaped.

He explained that with the disbursement of the SIG grant, many toilets and classrooms were renovated, and water points were rehabilitated and constructed, to ensure students have access to clean water among other things and to make communities take ownership of the schools.

The World Bank assisted program on education has in the last one year have been able to address sanitary and hygiene issues and other issues of welfare of the students in schools.

This is why Kaduna state is gradually returning a substantial number of out-of-school children back to school.

Dr Mustapha Shehu, AGILE’s State Project Coordinator, stated that the project’s intervention resulted in the construction of approximately 150 new secondary schools as well as the recruitment and training of over 2,000 teachers in less than two years.

According to Shehu, over 37,758 vulnerable households identified across the state through the project’s Poverty and Microeconomic Quintile Mapping will benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer Project in 2021.