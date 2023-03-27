Aftermath the Presidential Election, Residents of Ekiti State still in high spirit on the outcome of the poll,Says they are expecting a massive return in economy and infrastructure in the State from the President Elect.

From Ado Ekiti to Ikere Ekiti,it’s carnival like atmosphere since the outcome of the Presidential Election.

Residents of the State are ecstatic and optimistic that the Tinubu Administration will usher in development in all sector and made specific demands

The Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW in the State also felicitate with the President Elect on his Victory at the poll and used the opportunity to draw attention to Federal Road Networks in the State

The Feb 25 Presidential Election in Ekiti State Saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Apc get about 70% of the votes cast and residents can only hope that it will usher in a dawn of a new era.

ENUGU RESIDENTS REACT TO EKWEREMADU’S CONVICTION IN UK

Following the conviction of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom, a dialogue has ensued regarding the sentence he will be handed in May 2023.

His wife, Beatrice, and middleman Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor involved in the case, were also found guilty when the verdict was delivered on Thursday.

Enugu, South East Nigeria was the capital of the Eastern Region and the home state of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Senate.

Senator Ekweremadu is the longest serving federal legislator in the state, a three times deputy president of the Senate and a legislator in whose achievements dots beyond his state and South East region of Nigeria.

The news of his arrest in October 2022 with his wife for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom came as a rude shock to people of the state

Although the Ekweremadus were first arraigned at the Uxbridge magistrates court, the case was later moved to the central criminal court in London where the trial spanned six weeks.

The jury held that the Senator, wife and the middleman conspired to bring the 21-year-old at the centre of the matter to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Residents of the state received the news with mixed feelings, considering the circumstances that surrounded the incident.

Some feel his case should be treated on compassionate ground since it is an attempt to save his daughter’s life

Kingsley Okechukwu, a legal practitioner put up an argument to support the move. He also sought for review of the country’s citizens protection rights law.

The presiding judge has fixed May 5 to issue sentencing on the convicts.

Modern Slavery Act 2015 Chapter 30 of the MSA 2015 criminalises a range of offences.

it is important to note that the verdict is the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK

There is a likelihood that the Ekweremadus may not get the minimum 12 months option attached to summary convictions.

This implies that if the Ekweremadus are found guilty of “intent to commit human trafficking” — seeing as the kidney transplant did not eventually happen — they will be handed a sentence not exceeding 10 years.