Security report from the Department of State Services reveals that it has identified some key players in the plot for an

interim government in Nigeria.

The motive they say is to stop the transition of power from president muhammadu buhari to president-elect Bola Tinubu who emerged winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement by the DSS public relations officer Peter Ifunanya, the Service considers the plot being pursued by these entrenched interests as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the Constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The service says the imagination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country and warns misguided politicians against a repeat of June 12 1993 which was considered one of the fairest election since Independence but was annulled.

Public affairs analyst Abraham Great speaking on the alert by DSS on TVCBreakfast said it is a test on Nigeria’s democracy and the proof of maturity in stability that really we haven’t a mature

democracy.

He said in Nigeria, we are too quick to make conclusions and we’re too quick to pull down and judge our country.

Mr Great stated that some countries of the world such as Britain, United States, France and others went through a period of struggle, hence what we are experiencing now is a test of democracy.

He also noted that Nigeria had a situation like this in 1993 but the country did not collapse and we learnt from it.

“During that period, we were not living under a constitution rather under a military rule. In this case we now have a viable Constitution, 1999 Constitution as amended so it means that the test can only be responded to by provisions of the Constitution and not emotion.

Speaking further on the subject, Welfare officer, National Union of Nigerian Associations, Italy Michael Oputteh said lack of knowledge and not lack of information because when you’re not informed you will be deformed.

The DSS has informed Nigerians that there is a plot, they don’t need the permission of Nigerians to do their jobs, it is their constitutional rights.

An election was conducted in 2023 and a winner clearly emerged, there is therefore no room for an interim government to come in.

“There is a difference between the election conducted in 1993 and 2023.

“The DSS should go ahead and do its job if truly there is an interim government plot.