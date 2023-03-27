President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a solid foundation for the incoming administration in Nigeria.

This was the believe of Rasaq Olokooba, the convener of the Coalition of Civil Societies in Nigeria.

Mr Olokooba who was speaking on the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Elections on the TVC News Breakfast programme on Monday Morning.

Advertisement

Mr Olokooba said the the President has laid a very good foundation for the incoming administration through various initiatives.

He added that the various infrastructure projects pit in place by the Buhari administration will also help in serving as a platform for development.

He said the rail network from Lagos through Abeokuta to Ibadan will help in decongesting Lagos with many more people living outside the State and living anywhere between Ogun and as far as Kwara State.

Advertisement

He urged the States of the Southwest to do more to implement the principles of the Development Agenda of Western Nigeria to save Lagos from collapse with the level of migration and over population which may reach an unsustainable level if care is not taken despite the continuing heavy investment in Infrastructure and Other Social amenities.

He urged the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to waste time i putting place a cabinet so as to hit the ground running adding that the experience of President Buhari should serve him well on how not to put in place a cabinet.

Going Further, He said the 2023 Elections involved hundreds of thousands of Nigerians and will not be easily rubbished by anyone irrespective of the allegations being made.

Advertisement

He urged Nigerians to be reminded of what has gone before now adding that violence, voter suppression and other vices recorded in the 2023 Elections is the least that has been recorded since 1999.

He said if one does not know where he is coming from he should as well know where he is headed describing the 2023 Elections as very peaceful compared to others before it.

He said the 2023 Elections with the introduction of BVAS and Other things has changed the game and is one of the very best Elections ever conducted in Nigeria.

Advertisement

On the issue of devolution of powers to the Federating units by the Federal Government and how this will help the States in bringing development closer to the people at the grassroots, he said the coming of a Tinubu who started the journey to the unbundling of power generation through the Independent Power Project is a great development that they can all leverage on.

He added that though the challenges look enormous but each State can actually profit big time if they look inwards.

Advertisement

MIXED REACTION TRAIL WEEKEND OPERATIONS OF BANK

Mixed reactions have trailed weekend operations by banks as directed by the Central Bank to ease the cash crunch situation in the country.

While some customers are glad with just getting any amount of cash others are unhappy that the amount dispensed to them is small.

Advertisement

It’s a weekend and the banks in the capital city are operating as directed by the CBN.

The crowd that had become common sight outside the branches are no where to be found.

A few customers are seen entering the banking halls and coming out with ease, but not all of them are happy.

Advertisement

This man for example says he was only able to withdraw a fraction of what he needs and worse still most of the notes are mutilated.

But it’s different strokes for different folks, as some customers feel the prolonged absence of cash helped check their needless spending and the amount being dispensed at the moment is just enough.

The journey to the bank was fruitless for some as their financial institutions had network issues and receiving cash across the counter was simply impossible.

Advertisement

Though some automated teller machines neither had cash nor were dispensing, some however had and customers waited patiently on the queue for their turn .

A few complained of not being able to make withdrawals beyond two thousand naira per try and they see this as a deliberate act of exploitation by the banks.

The hitches here and there notwithstanding, the customers are generally glad about the development and hope it is sustained.

Advertisement