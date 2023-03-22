The commendation that came the the way of the Independent National Electoral Commission from the Forum of Independent Local and Foreign observers has been described as the true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians.

Journalists and Guests on Journalists Hangout said the commendation shows that things are getting better and the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System has ensured that malpractices have been drastically reduced.

Wale Adeoye who led the discussion said the 2023 Election came with a lot of difference and challenges for the Election Management body with it being the first time there will be 3 very strong candidate in the race especially at the Presidential Level.

Advertisement

He however described as dishonest the activities of the foot soldiers of some of the candidates who haven lost the election at all levels have been beating the war drums despite it being obvious that things were better by far during the 2023 election cycle than what obtained before.

He said this power mongers will only accept that an election is free and fair only when their candidates win.

He disclosed that it is the first time that candidates were not direct products of the Military and no landslide victory for any party but very close contest.

Advertisement

Going further he said the dynamics of the elections with results in places that were thought to be the exclusive preserve of some Political parties being lost a situation he added was unthinkable before now with many heavyweights losing in their strongholds.

According to him, the challenge now is to be able to sieve the people who are genuinely aggrieved about the outcome of elections and those that are just power mongers making things look bad because their candidates lost.

He said this group of people have gone to town sponsoring all sorts of lies and propaganda to condemn the process.

Advertisement

He however admitted that the 2023 elections were not perfect but adds that the challenge now is to get to address the minor issues which dogged the process.

According to him the BVAS Machine has helped in reducing the level of manual rigging to the barest minimum.

He disclosed that the cries of misconduct have to be put in proper context with the number of polling units across the country of 176000 when being talked about.

Advertisement

According to him, the number of polling units where the alleged misconduct happened cannot be compared to the number of total polling units in Nigeria.

He disclosed that there was substantial compliance with the laws and that less than 5 percent of the polling units have the issues that are being blown out of proportion.

He said the issue is that progress have been made against where we were in 1999.

Advertisement

According to him fundamentally, the Democratic process should not be destroyed on the altar of brinkmanship.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju said most politicians in Nigeria have the do or die mantar of if its not me it will not be anybody.

Going Further he disclosed that the average politicians in the country knows that the Elections have been won and lost but they have decided to heat up the polity.

Advertisement

Going down memory lane he added that the 1983 Election was massively rigged and cannot be compared to what we have now.

He disclosed that what went before now between 1999 and now is a major departure from where we were.

According to him the Obasanjo/Atiku administration may have conducted the worst election in the history of Nigeria especially in 2003 where an lection was lost with a winner announced but was changed after.

Advertisement

He disclosed that some of the malpractices include the declaration of a result with total votes cast higher than the number of registered voters in Ogun State.

Advertisement