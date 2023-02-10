Telecom engineers in Nigeria have staged a protest against their employers Huawei. Huawei are service providers to all Nigerian Telecommunications company.

The aggrieved engineers threatened to shut down Nigeria’s mobile network if their demands are not met.

Their demands are, Illegal and multiple layered outsourcing. Poor Pension Remittances, Tax Deduction and Non remittance to FIRS, no comprehensive medical and health insurance, no provision of working tools,

over utilization of workers with no adequate salary or allowances, Provision of company fleet vehicle with driver.