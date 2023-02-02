Nigerians have been encouraged to pray for peace and the election of God-fearing leaders at the fast-approaching polls this month.

This was emphasised by some religious leaders as they announced the conduct of an all-night prayer Crusade taking place at the Bayelsa Medical University Arena in Yenagoa next Friday.

The need for the successful and peaceful conduct of this year’s general elections continues to dominate conversations as the day draws near.

In Bayelsa State, some religious leaders are putting together a non-denominational prayer crusade tagged “ The Bayelsa Prayer Crusade” to ensure a violent free exercise at the polls.

At a press briefing held in the zonal headquarters of the Christ Embassy in Yenagoa, the spiritual leaders say there is no better time than now to pray for the nation.

The Christian leaders believe that only payers by committed Nigerians will ensure the enthronement of God-ordained leaders.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the Program as they look forward to taking part in the electioneering process.