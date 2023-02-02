President Muhammadu Buhari chaired this week’s federal Executive council meeting where he approved memos for the ministry of works and housing, ministry of trade and investment, and the ministry of Education.

Approval was also given reimburse Plateau and Borno State for the money spent on rehabilitating federal roads in their state before the introduction of the policy barring state governors from making interventions on federal roads.

The federal executive council also approved a memorandum for the commencement of a procurement process for a central clearing house for the operations of toll plaza concessionaires on federal highways in the country.

The minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola says this initiative will enhance transparency in the operation of the tolling system.

The ministry of trade and investment also got approval for the construction of a package sewage system for the Oil and Gas Free zones authority.

Council also gave approval to the ministry of education to construct a senate building in federal university lokoja and Osun state university.