The Nigeria police force has deployed 6,505 policemen to Niger state to ensure security in the forthcoming elections.

AIG Isaac Akinmoyede deployed from zone 9 headquarters Umuhaia to oversee the police security network during elections disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the police headquarters in Minna.

The AIG noted that in addition to the police officers 3,358 security personnel excluding the military and DSS have been deployed to complement the work of the police force.

The police chief further reiterated the resolution of his men to be firm on the field and meet every disobedience to the law with full force according to the security guidelines for the election.

He said any arrest made will be transferred to the state CID for immediate investigation before charged to the court.