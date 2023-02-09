The Plateau State government has handed back to their original owners, 32 missionary schools which were taken over and have been under the control of the state government for decades.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong, made this known at this year’s Plateau forgiveness and reconciliation day celebration, which also coincided with the 47th anniversary of the state.

Dignitaries within and outside Plateau State sat at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos to witness and be part of this year’s Plateau forgiveness and reconciliation day celebration.

The day is set aside by the state government to celebrate the return of peace to Plateau following years of ethno religious crisis which bedeviled the state in the past.

This year’s event also coincided with the 47th anniversary of the state’s establishment in February 1976.

Several dignitaries were in attendance, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, the Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, and some of the past military and civilian administrators that once governed the state

They spoke on the journey and achievements recorded in the state.

While delivering his speech, the state governor, Simon Lalong, announced that his administration has decided to hand over 32 schools established by voluntary organizations back to their rightful owners.

Some residents who graced the occasion commended the state government for the peace building efforts in the state.

Highlights of the event include the official unveiling of the Plateau state anthem, logo, and symbol.