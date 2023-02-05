Two suspected kidnappers to be good suppliers and informants for bandits have been arrested in Lambata Gurara local government council of Niger state.

The suspects were arrested with cash totalling 1.2 million naira.

The food supplier Ibrahim Ali, a.k.a Bajala was arrested in his hideout at Gwalo village in paikoro.

In a press statement released by the police public relations officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun the suspect confessed to the crime and said that he usually monitors targets for kidnappers. He further revealed his connivance with the hoodlums to purchase foodstuffs such as rice, beans, millet and even alcohol of any kind, with cigarettes for them.

He was arrested with some quantity of raw rice and beans, which he said he wanted to take to the kidnappers hideout in Gwalo forest before their arrest.

GOVERNOR BELLO COMMISSIONS KUTIGI- DASUN ROAD

200 communities in Lavun Local council of Niger state now have a good road access to aid the farming communities move their produce safely to the market and urban centres.

The just Commissioned 55 Kilometres Kutigi-Dasun road by governor Abubakar Sani Bello is part of the phase 2 of the Rural Access mobility project.

Accessible roads have been a major challenge to agricultural marketing in Niger state.

In 2014 the government ventured into the Rural Access mobility project where it has expended 8 billion naira as counterpart funds on constructing access roads in rural areas.

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello is here to commission The 55km Kutigi-Dasun to Tashan Hajiya road.

It is a promise delivered to make rural areas accessible by roads.

Governor Sani Bello also commissioned the 11km Wuya – Kanti to Etsu Tasha double coated dressed rural road.

He noted that the 66.32km roads commissioned were part of the 235km earmarked for a double coat surface dressing out of 700km roads rehabilitated.

He said this was a dream come true as fixing rural roads was a major focus of his government in infrastructural development.

The roads were completed under the second phase of the rural Access mobility project RAMP 2.

NEMA RECEIVES 1003 NIGERIANS FROM NIGER, LIBYA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) brought back 1,003 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic and Libya into Kano in 2022.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Coordinator of its Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi said) in Kano on Saturday that the exercise had the backing of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“The returnees were brought back from Agadez (Niger Republic), Khartoum, Libya and Chad under the care of the IOM through a voluntary repatriation programme.

“The programme was designed for the distressed that left Nigeria to seek greener pastures in various European countries through the desert, but could not afford to return when their trips became harrowing,” he said.

He added that the 1,003 returnees received between April and December 2022, were 665 male adults, 113 female adults and 225 children.

One hundred and eight of the children received are female.

“The returnees were from Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto, Lagos and Kano states, among others,” he said.

According to Abdullahi, upon arrival, the returnees were trained in various skills to integrate them into society and to enable them to be self-reliant.

He advised Nigerians to avoid endangering their lives by travelling to seek greener pastures in other countries, adding that no country is better than Nigeria.

“There are opportunities everywhere. You don’t need to insist on White Collar jobs to survive; all you need is a determination to achieve,” Abdullahi said.

He said there was a need for massive campaigns by relevant stakeholders to sensitise the populace on the dangers of seeking greener pastures abroad.

“There is also a need for serious surveillance at the borders.

“The traffickers who take Nigerians to seek greener pastures should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” Abdullahi said.