Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Committed Nigerian and will continue to enjoy his unflinching support.

The President made the declaration at the presidential rally of the APC held in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

It’s a day of jubilation for supporters of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

The party’s presidential campaign train is at this rally to solicit for the support of the people of the state.

The presence of President Muhammadu Buhari adds color to the event and is rejigging the faith of party supporters to be steadfast in their support for the Presidential Candidate of the party.

At the rally the president describes Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a committed Nigerian and expresses his unflinching support for his candidacy.

The APC Presidential Candidate assures Nigerians that his administration will inject policies that will grow the economy and lift Nigerians out of poverty.

He extols the leadership qualities of the president and describes insinuations of a rift between him and the president as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Party leaders and support groups are convinced that with the large turnout of supporters, the party will coast to victory.

The statement by the president has put to rest insinuations that he is not in support of the candidacy of party’s presidential candidate.

ONDO SOUTHWEST APC VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS TINUBU WILL WIN THE REGION

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the South-West, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke has urged the leaders of the party to work assiduously for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forth coming elections.

Specifically, Kekemeke urged President Muhammudu Buhari to ensure that the party does not return to the opposition.

According to him, the president must demonstrate more commitment to the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate.

He said members of the party in the southwest have resolved to embark on door to door campaign from now to the election day.

INEC LAGOS MOCK ACCREDITATION

The Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today held a mock accreditation exercise of voters in six selected Local Government Areas

the exercise was to test the functionality of the BI-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The exercise happens in six selected local government areas, Ikorodu, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Surulere, Agege and Ikeja.

The INEC Mock Accreditation in Ikorodu was Hitchfree as Eligible Voters turned out at the two designated Centers to Participate in the Exercise.

At the 2 designated Polling Units for the Exercise in Ikorodu,LG Primary School, Ipakodo and United High School Eligible Voters Turned Out to Some Level for the Exercise which was a Smooth one according to Officials.

However the not too Impressive Turnout of Eligible Voters at one of the Polling Units according to an APC Party chieftain requires urgent attention of Party leaders.

INEC says all the Over 3,000 BVAS Machine that will be deployed for the Mock Exercise will be Configured before February 25 Election.

AKEREDOLU TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN EDUCATION

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu says he will continue to give priority to the education sector through regular provision of funds to develop infrastructure in schools.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the fourth convocation ceremony of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

It is the fourth convocation ceremony of

the first University of Medical Sciences in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life

In his speech at the event, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said no investment in education sector is wasted.

He said his administration has earmarked N1billion towards the construction of a Senate building for the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, UNIMED.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Femi Agagu, Governor Akeredolu, said he would continue to support the development of new facilities and infrastructure in tertiary institutions in the state

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, said 10 new first -degree courses have been approved by National University Commission for the university.

The convocation lecturer, Kofo Akinkugbe urged the graduating students to help reshape Nigeria’s economy.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of gifts to best graduating students