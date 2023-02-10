Nigeria’s ex-internationals, Austin Okocha and Mikel Obi, have sent goodwill messages to all the victims of deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.

Turkey experienced a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday, the worst to hit the country in over 100 years.

Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had earlier on Thursday said the number of people confirmed dead in Turkey had increased to 9,057, according to Reuters.

Syrian officials and a rescue group in rebel-held north-west Syria also said the death toll there has reached 2,662, bringing the combined tally to 11,719.

While the disaster has claimed at least 11,719 dead, scores are injured and many others are under the rubbles of collapsed buildings.

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel, who also played in Turkey in the twilight of his career, on his Instagram page sent his condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

“My heart breaks seeing videos of the earthquake in Turkey yesterday,” he wrote.

“I am sending my sincere condolences to the people who have lost their loved ones to this very unfortunate incident. May God grant you all the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Okocha also wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the entire people of Turkey. My deepest condolence to the families that have lost their loved ones.”