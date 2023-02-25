The Kebi State Police says it has put in place all necessary measures to ensure that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections go smoothly without any Security breaches.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kontagira disclosed this to TVC News Birnin Kebbi . Mr Kotangora added that the command has deployed over 5000 Officers and Men from all Security Agencies across the State.

Mr Kotangora also disclosed that identified host spots bordering Niger. Sokoto and Zamfara States have seen Security Operations and enhanced presence of Security forces.

He assured all residents of the State of adequate Security as the come out to exercise their franchise.

INEC officials at the Lamiaula/ Janna Mari Ward with the Maiduguri city Centre are currently on ground sorting all election materials to proceed to their various polling units

The exercise is expected to begin at 8:30am according to the INEC schedule of operations

We can also see heavy presence of police officers as to ensure law and order is maintained as well as adhoc staff to ensure the process is conducted smoothly.

