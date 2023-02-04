Kenya’s Edwin Kibet Koech on Saturday emerged winner of the 8th edition of the 42-kilometres Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Kibet won the marathon in 2 hours and 14 minutes to claim the grand prize of $50,000 sponsored by Access Bank, one of Africa’s leading banging groups.

Adamu Shehu Muazu from Jos, Plateau State was the first Nigerian in the finishing line of the event that attracted more than 50,000 participants from within and outside Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the organizer of the Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management has noted that this year’s race will serve as Olympic qualifiers to the top runners at the event.

Chief Bukola Olopade, CEO of Nilayo Sports Management said the Lagos City Marathon achieved a Gold Label Status and thus qualify to serve as Olympic qualifiers.

The top runners in today’s Lagos Marathon automatically qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon kicked off at 7 a.m. at National Stadium in Surulere, with Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in attendance as Koech and the more than 50,000 participants set out.

Other dignitaries at the starting line were the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Olusegun Dawodu, the Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, and the race’s Technical Director, Yusuf Ali.