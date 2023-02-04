Ondo lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal constituency, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo says he has not at any time diverted projects meant for the people of oil producing communities to his constituency.

Addressing a news conference in Akure, the lawmaker who is the chairman House Committee on Niger Delta also cleared the notion that many Niger Delta development commission projects were cited in his area.

The news conference gave the All Progressives Congress lawmaker opportunity to clear some issues that have gained prominence in public space.

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo who is seeking reelection to represent the people of Akoko North East, Northwest Federal constituency in the House of Representatives described as untrue the insinuation in certain quarters that he had diverted many projects meant for the oil-producing communities.

Mr Ojo said he has no power as the chairman of the house committee on Niger Delta to tamper with projects from Niger Delta Development Commission.

The APC Lawmaker said he will continue to facilitate federal government project to his constituency.

The press conference also gave the House of Representatives member opportunity to assert a state of insecurity in this area.