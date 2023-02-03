Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has requested President Muhammudu Buhari to make a definitive statement on the availability and price of petrol, as it is widely assumed that the country continues to pay exorbitant subsidies.

According to Governor Akeredolu, a situation which permits a few individuals to inflict pains on the populace, seemingly without check, is deplorable.

He added that the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, must come clean on the new monetary policy.

He stated Nigerians are practically buying the country’s currency to feed when we are not in a state of war.

The statement added, “The fact that the ruling party hopes to present candidates for election in the general elections in the coming weeks accentuates the level of suspicion as regards the possibility of having certain elements whose interests stand at variance with the general aspirations of the party and its committed members.

Akeredolu added that the people of the country have been compelled to live under excruciating pains occasioned, mainly, by the contrived crisis in the petroleum sector.

He explained that Nigerians have been at the mercy of the unscrupulous elements in the distribution chain who have sustained the artificial scarcity of the product since late last year.

The statement added, “The unsavory sight of the past has not only resurfaced in all the major cities of the country. It is also eroding the goodwill enjoyed by the Federal Government for the stability achieved in the past seven years.

Nigerians have been living with scarcity of petroleum products for some time now.

“Fuel scarcity, a phenomenon which this current Administration had once confined to the dustbin in the chronicle of happenings in an inglorious past, has suddenly assumed a permanent feature of our daily existence and there appears to be no solution to the perennial crisis.

“There is no better way to de-market a brand than this ruthless execution of a pernicious motive. The Federal Government, through the President (Muhammadu Buhari), must act now.