The Federal Government has Inaugurated the Census Publicity Committee of the National Population Commission ahead of the 2023 Census Exercise set to begin after the conduct of the General Elections.

The Publicity Committee was inaugurated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at the 24th Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Media series in Abuja .

Preparations for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is in top gear to generate evidence based demographic data for development and planning purposes.

This special Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Score card media series, is to inaugurate a Publicity Committee that will sensitize and enlighten all Nigerians at every level on the scope of the Census Exercise.

This is to ensure a seamless conduct of the 2023 Census by speaking to the people in the language that will galvanize and mobilize them to participate in the exercise.

The Executive Chairman of the Population Commission says full digital technology will be deployed in the conduct of the Census to ensure accuracy in data collection that conforms with international best standards.

CURRENCY REDESIGN, SWAP GOOD POLICY BUT TIMING CREATING HARDSHIP – YAKASAI

The timing of the Currency Redesign has been described as the major challenge for the Policy as it comes towards a very consequential General Elections.

Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, the National Coordinator, Northern Young Professionals For Tinubu, disclosed this while speaking on the TVC News Breakfast Show on Friday Morning.

Mr Yakasai said the Fuel and New Naira notes scarcity has created unnecessary hardship for a lot of Nigerians especially with an election on the horizon.

He said the changing or redesign of a currency is not a new thing but the timing is a major issue that needs to be addressed so as not to create a rancour free election.

He added that the Federal Government must as a matter of urgency allow the Old Naira Notes to circulate side by side with the New notes describing this as the international best practices obtained in other parts of the world.

He added that the Old notes will eventually be phased out of distribution after sometime as is practiced in other parts of the world.

He said the effects of the Scarcity has affected every Nigerian one way or the Other and must be addressed as a matter of urgent National Importance.

He said the suffering of people is especially pronounced at the rural level where most transactions are done using cash.

He commended the Supreme Court for the decision to rule for a temporary extension of 5 days.

On the issue of Fuel Scarcity in the country, Mr Yakasai said the scarcity will impede the ability of Nigerians to move to places where they are registered to vote across the Country.

He described the current situation of Fuel Scarcity as an infringement on the rights of Nigerians to be able to move round the Country and perform their civic duties.

He urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to be proactive in addressing the issues surrounding fuel supply across the country with many Marketers failing to dispense fuel despite having been supplied Petroleum products.

On whether President Muhammadu Buhari is fully on board with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he disclosed that the President is fully on board with the party but also added that the cabal that was pointed at by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai is there hiding under the good intention of the President to improve the lot of the country.

He said this set of people are trying to sabotage the system.

Going further, he disclosed that the fact the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele had contested for the position of Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has made his position untenable.

He added that whatever intentions he may have will be seen from the prism of partisanship and trying to sabotage the party.

He said the Cabal according to him are working to sabotage the system and the actions of the Governor of the Central Ban of Nigeria does not inspire confidence.

He dismissed the assurances of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as of no consequence.

He expressed his optimism that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will extend the deadline further from the temporary 5 day extension granted to Nigerians to continue to spend the old Naira Notes.

He disclosed that the allegations against the CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele is too much for him to continue to cause hardship for Nigerians with impunity in partnership with fifth columnists.

According to Mr Yakasai, the 4 Month window given by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the currency swap is grossly inadequate.

He backed the statement credited to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, as to the ability of the Election Management to conduct a free and fair Election.

He however said his feelings is that the enemies of Nigeria trying to create chaos will be defeated in the end.