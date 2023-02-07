The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has raised alarm over alleged plans to protest the Naira scarcity and attendant hardships faced by citizens in Kaduna State.

He however urged citizens to remain calm and ignore calls for massive protests in the interest of public security.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this appeal on Tuesday when he met with the leadership of the Kaduna State Market Traders Association.

This is coming few hours after similar Naira scarcity protest were reported in Abeokuta, Ogun state and Benin in Edo state.

Governor El-rufai criticized the timing of the Naira redesign policy describing it “a deliberate conspiracy to incite people against the APC and against democracy”.

He charged the traders to continue trading with the old Naira notes and to stop taking their old Naira notes to the banks.

The Governor assured that legal means were being explored in tandem with other state governments towards relieving the present sufferings.