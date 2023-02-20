The All Progressives Congress is calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation to obey the interim court order by the Supreme Court on the Naira redesign policy and as the president’s broadcast asking Nigerians to vote for his party the APC and its presidential flag bearer Asiwaju Bola Tinubu he also reassured that he would end the current Naira Crunch and the hardship that has frustrated many Nationwide.

As APC Governors met in Abuja with a national working committee two resolutions were reached, one was for the governor of the Central Bank and the Attorney General of the Federation to obey the order of the Supreme Court.

The the confusion over the expiry date of the three naira notes of 1000, 500 and 200 as legal tender was expected to have been put to rest on 8th February when the Supreme Court stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria from retaining its February 10th deadline for the use of the notes.

The Central Bank refused to abide by the decision of the Apex and demonstrations broke out in some parts of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast confirmed the phase out of the 1000 and 500 naira notes while retaining the 200 naira note till April.

This decision has not pacified citizens who still find it difficult to go about their day-to-day business since cash is still not readily available.

A meeting of APC Governors and the party’s National working committee is still on the subject due to the scarcity of the redesigned notes and the attendant agony experienced by the people in getting access to them.

After the closed door meeting, part of resolutions reached was that President Muhammadu Buhari should resolve the issues that is causing economic difficulties for Nigerians.