The federal government has been urged to take over the three senatorial road projects ongoing in Bayelsa State.

The call comes from the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly which were on a tour of the projects undertaken by the Bayelsa state government.

The lawmakers also hail Governor Douye Diri for his developmental strides in the state.

It’s been almost a year since Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the Angiama Bridge project along one of the senatorial roads under construction by the Bayelsa State Government.

To access the level of progress made so far, the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly is on a tour of the three senatorial roads as excavation work reaches advanced stages on the link road between Nembe and Brass.

Chairman of the caucus, Fred Agbedi wants the federal government to key into the cost-effective projects.

Laudable progress is seen on the Yenagoa/Oporomor road with the completed sections of the Sagbama/Ekemor road already on the touchlines of the headquarters of the Ekeremor Local government area.

It is believed that the completion of the projects will not only advance the economy of the state but also boost its tourism potential.

2023 DUG defectors ‘ll return after general elections – PDP

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has assured that some members of Delta United Group, DUG, which on Sunday defected to opposition party as a result of self inflicted frustration over the emergence of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the party’s governorship candidate, will surely return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections.

Oghenesivbe gave the assurance on Monday, while speaking as a guest of Delta Rainbow Television public affairs programme, “Morning Ride,” saying that what the defectors did was to shamelessly lick their vomit, the All Progressives Congress, APC and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He disclosed that the infamous defection was foreseeable, not a surprise to Deltans judging from the unguarded anti-democratic statements and negative body language of the defectors after the party’s governorship primary wherein Oborevwori emerged winner in a free, fair and transparent exercise.

Oghenesivbe noted that the universal principles of party politics in constitutional democracies allow for free and fair contest, as was the case in Delta PDP governorship primary, but that after the exercise the losers and stakeholders must of a necessity collapse political structures to work for the victory of the party and candidates.

The PDP Campaign Council mouthpiece, further disclosed that all coordinators of David Edevbie Campaign Organisation across the twenty five local government areas in the state, on Sunday declared their unalloyed support for the candidacy of Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at the country home of their authentic amiable leader, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta.

Edevbie LGA coordinators made the declaration during Delta Central PDP candidates consultation visit to Akpoveta, led by Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, pointing to show that the DUG defectors are on a futile Political sojourn. And very soon, Olorogun David Edevbie will be sheriffied.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP and Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, said a check on the political relevance of the defectors revealed that they are spent politicians looking for greener pastures without corresponding electoral value and relevance.

He however noted that their selfish ambitions cannot be actualized in the opposition party, which is why they shall hurriedly return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections, adding that their decision will have negative effects on their fractured and derailed political career.

“The recent defection of some DUG members was never a surprise to us in PDP, it was foreseeable because of their undemocratic statements and negative body language after the governorship primary.

“The defectors are simply searching for greener pastures in the wrong party, because PDP and our excessive local content governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC at the polls on March 11.

“It’s on record that these same defectors prior to governorship primaries berated the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC over the obvious gross mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy, making her the poverty capital of the world. A loaf of bread cost as much as N1,300 while a litre of Petrol is N300 as against N86 in 2015.

“We know for sure that their political romance with APC will be short lived for obvious reasons. Nigerians are tired of APC bad governance and have decided to vote Atiku-Okowa for President, Sheriff-Onyeme for Governor and all candidates of PDP,” Oghenesivbe assured.

