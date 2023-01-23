National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the electoral body has concluded a policy on diaspora voting.

Professor Yakubu stated this during a presentation at Chatham House in London on the topic, Nigeria’s 2023 elections preparations and priorities for electoral integrity and inclusion.

He expressed hope that the legal obstacles preventing foreign-based Nigerians from

voting will be cleared eventually.

The INEC Chairman noted that the federal government had in 2017 put the number of Nigerians in the diaspora at 17 million but more citizens have since left.

Professor Yakubu spoke on the commission’s progress as they prepare for next month’s general election.

He said “with every election for the last three electoral Cycles, we also make

provision for the possibility of a presidential runoff in case it happens . If it happens, then we’ll have no issues, and this year is no exception.

“Fortunately, the time frame has also been extended, the fourth alteration to the Constitution has extended it by two more weeks, so it’s now three weeks instead of the initial one week.

“We decided in all of the elections to change the configuration of the polling units by bringing the ballot boxes closer to voting cubicles in order to curtail the distance that they travel between the time they make their choice in the cubicles to the point they drop the ballot paper in the ballot boxes.

“We thought we were making some progress, but another election followed a few months later that year, then we learned that they were using their smartphones, so instead of exposing the ballot paper, all you need to do is to go in with the smartphone, snap the marked ballot paper and then go and do whatever you wish to do.

“We then banned not only the use of smart phones but even photographic devices in the voting cubicles.

Speaking further, the INEC Chairman stated “We have promised Nigerians and friends of Nigeria that the 2023 general election will be free, fair, credible and inclusive and we have left no stone unturned in preparing for it, despite several challenges.

But all elections, especially those involving the type of extensive national deployment like we do in Nigeria, will naturally come with challenges. We have worked closely with stakeholders and development partners to confront these challenges and we are satisfied with our preparations so far.

Our Commission does not take the pledge that we have repeatedly made to Nigerians lightly. We are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations. Our commitment remains only to Nigerians and not to any political party or candidate.

That is what the law requires of us. We cherish the institutional independence and integrity of the Commission. With the enthusiasm of Nigerians, the goodwill of stakeholders and partners, and the commitment of the Commission, we believe that the 2023 general election will be among the best conducted in Nigeria”.