The Current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele has discredited the institution of the Central Bank more than at anytime in the History of Nigeria.

Public affairs analyst, Gbola Oba, made this disclosure while speaking on the the TVC News Breakfast programme on Friday Morning.

Mr Oba who expressed his disappointment at the attitude of the Central Bank Governor especially on the issue of the redesign and Circulation of new naira notes in the denomination of 200, 500 and 1000.

He disclosed that in respect for the rule of law, the current governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has shown an utter disdain for the Institution of the National Assembly after repeatedly failing to appear or honour invitation by both Chambers over the past few weeks on the cashless Policy.

He added that the independence given to Central Bankers all over the world was a function of trying to remove Political influence in the management of Monetary Policy and Rates.

He disclose that the clear Political ambition shown by the Central Bank of Nigeria where he was touted as a Presidential Aspirant by some people without him coming out to deny or repudiate those moves is an indication of his disdain for even the nations’ laws.

He disclosed that nowhere in the world will a sitting governor of the Central Bank tacitly endorse the absurd situation where people gather together to tout him or her as a Presidential Candidate.

According to him, the behaviour by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, encourages promotion of illegality by people in public positions especially in the Banking Sector.

He described the activities of Mr Emefiele as a clear violation of the act governing the day to day activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Oba said the act which stipulates that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria must update the national assembly at least twice a year is being trampled upon by Mr Emefiele.

He added that the move also sets an unenviable precedent on how public officers should behave and promotes lawlessness.

He also said the disposition of Nigerians Politicians ahs added another layer to the tension generated by the implementation of the cashless Policy and redesign of the New Notes of the Naira.

He urged the National Assembly to be a bit more circumspect in addressing the issue especially to guard against Monetary populism.

He however said that Nigerians should not have been surprised with the turn of events with the Central Bank of Nigeria having announced that part of the reasons for the Cashless Policy and Redesign of the Naira is to stop Corruption and undermining of the Electoral process.

He urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to be careful in the performance of the duties of his office so as not to be seen to be chasing a partisan rabbit.

He likened this to the experience of his Political mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to be circumspect in addressing the issues.

He said the issue of transitioning from Old Notes to New Notes should not have become news but for the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He urged the Speaker to find a way with the support of the President of the Senate and meet with the President to ensure that Godwin Emefiele complies with the provisions of the Law.

Going further, he said even the President of the Senate recently alluded to the inability of the National Assembly to invoke its powers and ensure it is complied with.

Anchor, Sam Omatseye however disagreed adding that its only an admission by the President of the Senate to the fact that it has a right to invoke its institutional powers.

