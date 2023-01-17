Major General UN babangida has assumed duty as the 9th Rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST).

He took over Command of the college from Brig Gen HY Abdulhamid who was posted to Nigerian Army University Biu. (NAUB), Maiduguri.

Speaking during the handing and taking over ceremony held at the Headquarters NACEST Makurdi on the 17th January 2023, Maj Gen Babangida thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the rare privilege he afforded him.

He also described his appointment as home coming and Urged officers’ and management staff of the institution to be professionals, and see themselves as Rector at their level while proving themselves as dependable material to move the college to an enviable height.

In his farewell address, the outgoing Rector Brig Gen HY Abdulhamid thanked God Almighty and appreciate the chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for granting him the opportunity to have served in the capacity as Rector Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST),

He expressed his gratitude to officers’ and staff for their support and loyalty during his tour of duty. He urged them to give the incoming Rector the support he garnered from them and even more.

Highlights of the event was signing of handing and taking over notes, handing over the command flag and a group photograph.

