UI Political Science, Sociology get first female HODs

The Departments of Political Science and its Sociology counterpart , University of Ibadan, on Monday made history as two female scholars, Professor Aituaje Irene Pogoson and Dr Olufunke Adekemi Fayehun resumed as the first female Heads of Departments (HODs).

Irene Pogoson, a professor of International Relations is the first female HOD since the Department of Political Science became a full-fledged department in October 1963. She is taking over from Professor Emmanuel Remi Aiyede.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History (1981), from the University of Ibadan and also obtained her Masters (1984) and Doctoral (1994) Degrees in Political Science from the same institution.

Professor Pogoson is the first female lecturer in the Department of Political Science. She was a Policy Analyst on Governance (2005 and 2007) with the Independent Policy Group, a UNDP/Soros Foundation founded policy Think-Tank for President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the same vein, Olufunke Fayehun is an Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology. She is also the first female Head of Department since the department became a full-fledged discipline in 1960.

A demographer, Dr Fayehun obtained B.Sc. in Statistics, M.Sc and PhD in Sociology (Demography Option) at the University of Ibadan.

Dr Fayehun is the current Chair of the Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa (CARTA) Board of Management.

She is succeeding Professor Ezebunwa Nwokocha whose tenure ended on July 31st.

