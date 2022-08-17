Tinubu Meets Obasanjo in Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library Hilltop residence in Abeokuta.

He was accompanied by Chief Bisi Akande, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Speaker. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and other notable leaders of APC from the country and the state.

They arrived the venue of the closed door meeting at exactly 1.10pm.

The reasons for his visit is not known yet but may not be unconnected to his Presidential ambition.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State when Olusegun Obasanjo was the President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.

The meeting which lasted for over an hour was concluded with the former Lagos Governor not speaking on the outcome.

He promised to speak on the outcome after a scheduled meeting with his loyalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.