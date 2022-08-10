South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria visits Tinubu

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria has paid a courtesy visit to the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku who was accompanied by his Secretary, Boipelo Lefatshe and Former Senator representing Adamawa South District, Grace Bent, had a closed door meeting with Asiwaju Tinubu.

The courtesy visit was to congratulate the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2023 Elections.

