Sokoto State Gets Committee Against Drugs Abuse, Control

A statewide action committee on drugs abuse and control have been inaugurated in Sokoto state to stem the trend of drug abuse that is assuming an alarming rate in the state.

The state governor Aminu Tambuwal said drugs and the people who abuse them are increasing at an alarming rate especially among the youths. of the state.

He said it is more worrisome the involvement of married and single women in substance abuse, which is a negative trend that cannot be tolerated by any responsible society.

According to him, substance abuse is one of the major causes of the socioeconomic problems the state and country are facing today.

He said drug abuse is also responsible for the rise in violent crime, the troubling insecurity increase number of mental health challenges among the youth that has affected productivity and responsible for high level of poverty in the society

He said the creation of the committee through the collaboration of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes is a relieve and reassuring steps to fight the manage.

The Governor said that the committee being inaugurated cuts across all stakeholders ranging from security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, drug regulatory agencies, educationalists, state and local government officials and nongovernmental organizations.

He stressed that there will also be all relevant bodies that will strategically enhance the implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) in Sokoto and Nigeria at large.

The governor revealed that the committee’s terms of reference are all-encompassing and will prove to be effective guides for success in the task at hand.

He said this include: Identifying all drugs of abuse in the state and the sources of these drugs as well as smoking and abuse joints with the view to dislodging them.

‘The committee will also be saddled with the task of identify all the illicit drug dealers with the view to arresting them with exhibits for prosecution and subsequent conviction.

They will also be responsible for identifying all the addicts in order to counsel and rehabilitate them, proactive measures that are needed to curtail the sale, distribution and use of illicit drugs and non-conventional drugs within Sokoto and environs .

He said the committee is also expected to advice government on how and when to open community drug free clubs at ward levels.

The Committee with be chaired by the state chaired by the state Commissioner for Health and the commandant of the NDLEA wiil served as the secretary along with other 30 members representatives from all law enforcement agencies, relevant state ministries and National Orientation Agency.