Security Forces Foil Bandits Attack On Gusau – Sokoto Road

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, the police in conjunction with other security agencies have repelled bandits attack in Zamfara State

The security forces foiled the attack on sighting the bandits in their large number on motorcycles with firearms coming out of the bush along Dogon Karfe village with the intent to block the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto highway and abduct Travellers

The attack was repelled Sunday afternoon between 3 and 4pm and the bandits were chased back to the forest

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu Confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS

He says the attack was foiled, person was Kidnapped and no casualty from both the security agencies and the bandits

Dogon Karfe is a Community in Bakura Local Government area of Zamfara state and bordering Sokoto State

Bandits have been taken advantage of the deep forest along that axis and unleashing mayhem on commuters

About fifty wedding guests returning from a wedding fatiha in Sokoto State were abducted along same road a few months ago.

The police appeal to the general public to always assist with useful and timely Information of any attack or criminal activities for prompt response.