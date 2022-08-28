We are working to prevent Gridlock -Lagos/Ogun Govts.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states have been working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that the Gridlock experienced at Opic-Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway between Friday 26th and Saturday 27th August, 2022 does not reoccur.

The ongoing work on the Berger-OPIC Axis is geared towards the timely completion of the reconstruction of the expressway to deliver a world class road that will make driving on the expressway a smooth experience.

As highlighted in a statement released by the Federal Controller, Engr. F. Oloyede, the public should note that the massive traffic gridlock was due to the impatience of some motorists who drive against traffic at the slightest excuse, thus causing enormous hardship to other motorists.

As agreed by all parties, the contractor has been directed to block all illegal road diversions, especially between Magboro and OPIC. This is to prevent the illegal U-turn at OPIC, which also acerbates the gridlock within that axis.

Law Enforcement Agencies, including the Police, FRSC and LASTMA, have been engaged to control traffic along the route. Any motorist caught removing any of the barriers used in blocking all illegal diversions will be arrested and prosecuted. Motorists are, therefore, advised to desist from this or face the full wrath of the law.

Lagos and Ogun Traffic Management Personnel are available to ensure free flow of traffic. Motorists who drive against the traffic m(one-way) or make a turn at unauthorised junctions will regret their indiscretion. They will be prosecuted.

Security has been strengthened around the corridor.

The project promises to deliver a word class transport infrastructure that will put a stop to traffic congestion on the Expressway.

The Lagos/Ibadan Expressway witnessed a Gridlock that lasted into the early hours and into Saturday 27th of August from Friday the 26th of August following an unauthorised decision to close a turning at the OPIC end of the road.

The Lagos State Government had since then assured Lagos residents and users of the road that it will do everything humanly possible to prevent a re-occurrence of the Gridlock and consequent waste of man hours and productive time.